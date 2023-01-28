DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast.

Along with the snow will come bitter cold temperatures that will last for several days.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for at least five days before thawing out and slowly warming by next weekend.

Today: Temperatures Dropping

There will be partly cloudy skies across the Denver metro and the Front Range with a wintry mix possible this afternoon and evening.

Accumulation looks light, expect less than an inch but with the cold, you may encounter some slick spots along the Front Range. There will be deeper snow in the Colorado mountains through Monday, which will impact travel.

Tomorrow: Cold and cloudy

Temperatures are in the teens with cloudy skies and flurries.

Again, accumulation will be light for most but slick roads and icy sidewalks possible. Bring in pets and bundle up if headed out!

Looking ahead: Arctic air for days

Especially bring in the pets overnight because we drop below zero Monday morning.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday morning, when lows are below zero and dangerously cold. The wind will be light, but with those cold lows, the calculated wind chill could reach 10-15 degrees below zero. Frostbite can happen quick so cover any exposed skin and limit time outside.

More bitter cold Monday in the teens. Tuesday we try to get back to freezing but stay just below. Wednesday we finally get above freezing – that would make it about a 5 stretch in the deep freeze.

We look much better, seasonal and sunny for next weekend.