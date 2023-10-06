DENVER (KDVR) — There was finally a feeling of fall in the air in Denver weather Friday with limited sunshine and temperatures struggling in the 50s. Skies will clear tonight allowing temperatures to reach the chilly 30s.

There are Frost Advisories for metro Denver and Freeze Warnings for the northeast plains. You’ll need to protect your sensitive plants if you are in the warning area, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forst advisories and Freeze warning through early Saturday morning

Weather tonight: Clear and chilly

Skies will clear during the overnight hours and the wind will be light leading to another chilly night. The coldest readings will again be in the Colorado mountains with below-freezing readings in some areas, especially the mountain valley regions.

Temperatures across the eastern plains and in metro Denver will be some of the coldest overnight lows so far this season. Most places will reach the mid-to-upper 30s with patchy frost possible. There could be a few spots on the open eastern plains to dip a little below freezing overnight.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Sunshine returns in full force of Saturday and temperatures will warm quickly through the morning hours. The wind will stay light making for another fantastic Fall day.

Your afternoon highs will return to the pleasantly warm 70s across metro Denver and the Front Range.

Forecast highs on Saturday across Colorado

Looking ahead: More dry days before rain returns

The dry and sunny conditions will continue on Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will warm even more reaching the upper 70s for several days.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Another cold front will head our way on Wednesday and bring back a chance for rain showers that look to roll into Thursday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s and the 50s.

The forecast dries out again at the end of next week and sets up another fabulous fall weekend to follow.