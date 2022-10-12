DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.

Denver’s average first freeze is Oct. 7 and there have yet to be any freezing temperatures this month so far. Low temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s through the end of the week.

Weather tonight: Breezy and cool

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The overnight low will drop to 37 degrees in Denver. There will be less wind by early Thursday.

Weather tomorrow: Frost advisory

A frost advisory is in place across parts of the Front Range and Eastern Plains from 2-8 a.m. Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to 34 degrees with frost forming in some areas. Thursday’s high temperature will hit 67 degrees with sunshine and dry conditions.

Looking ahead: Cold front arrives Sunday

Temperatures will hit the 70s again on Friday before a cooldown into the weekend. A cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing isolated showers and highs in the low 60s.

Next week will remain mild and dry on the Front Range.