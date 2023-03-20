DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild for the first day of spring with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of an afternoon and evening rain shower.

Pinpoint Weather: First day of spring

The mountains will see snow showers, heavy from time to time, throughout the week.

Weather today: Cloudy with mountain snow

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day on Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: Mountain snow showers on March 20.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place, meaning most of the high country could see road and travel impacts from the snow.

Pinpoint weather: Watches and warnings on March 20.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 8 inches in the central and northern mountains with up to 12 inches in southwest Colorado.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for March 20.

Denver will hit the mid-50s on Monday with a 10% chance of an isolated rain shower in the afternoon and evening. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy throughout the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on March 20.

Looking ahead: More of the same

Tuesday will be about the same with a 10% rain chance with high temperatures hitting the 60s in the lower elevations.

More rounds of snow continue west throughout the week adding up to some pretty heavy and impactful snowfall totals by Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by March 23.

A scattered rain and snow mix is possible Wednesday and Thursday for the lower elevations, but the Pinpoint Weather team is not looking at much accumulation as temperatures stay above freezing.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 20.

Another storm system moves in Saturday and Sunday dropping highs to the 40s and bringing a chance for rain and snow showers.

This system is still too far out to know the exact details on timing and whether or not we will see precipitation fall as rain or snow, but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated as it gets closer.