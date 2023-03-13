DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will reach the 60s on Tuesday with a chance for snow moving in later in the week.

Weather tonight: Calm, quiet

It will be a quiet night of weather on the Front Range, with overnight lows dropping to the low 30s in most places.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Weather tomorrow: Warming up

Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit the mid-60s in Denver, running about 10 degrees above the average high temperature of 55 degrees for this time of the year.

Along with mild temperatures, there will be partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday

Wednesday will stay warm with a forecast high temperature of 68 degrees. There is potential for some places on the Front Range and plains to hit the low 70s.

Snow showers will spread east across the mountains on Wednesday, with rain showers reaching the Front Range Wednesday evening.

The rain will change over to snow early Thursday morning, with scattered snow showers continuing on and off throughout the day.

Snowfall accumulation will range from 1 to 4 inches in metro Denver and up to 5 inches on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. Colorado’s mountains will see up to a foot of snowfall Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry weather will return Friday and Saturday, with temperatures staying in the cool 40s.