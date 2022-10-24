DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has more freezing morning low temperatures in the forecast this week.

The temperature dropped below freezing for the first time this season, with a temperature of 31 degrees recorded at Denver International Airport on Monday morning. Another storm system pushing through on Thursday will likely produce a hard freeze for many parts of the Front Range.

Weather tonight: Cool and clear

Denver will stay dry and clear on Monday night, leading to chilly temperatures across the state. Denver is expected to fall to freezing again overnight with a forecast low temperature of 32 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mountain snow

Sunshine will return on Tuesday with a high temperature of 61 degrees. There will be dry conditions in the lower elevations with isolated snow showers in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Snow, hard freeze

Wednesday will stay mild and dry before Colorado’s next storm system moves in on Wednesday. The cold front will cool temperatures to the 40s in Denver on Thursday afternoon.

The Front Range has a 30% chance for a rain/snow mix. Some small snow accumulations are possible in the higher elevations west and south of Denver.

A hard freeze is expected by Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 20s. Friday and the weekend will be mild and dry with sunshine returning.