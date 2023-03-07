DENVER (KDVR) — Easterly winds have turned Denver’s typically sunny weather into a cold and cloudy weather pattern with freezing drizzle and snow flurries.

Chances of low clouds and flurries will stay through Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Weather tonight: Freezing drizzle, flurries

Low clouds will increase in thickness and coverage late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. There will be areas of fog with freezing drizzle and flurries.

The best chance for light snow accumulation and/or slick spots from freezing drizzle will be in the foothills and in Northern Colorado.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with chilly temperatures

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and on and off snow flurries.

Snowfall accumulation from Tuesday night through Thursday morning will be up to an inch in the foothills, northern Front Range, and northeast plains. Most of metro Denver will not see any accumulation.

The mountains will see 1 to 5 inches of snowfall accumulate.

Looking ahead: Sunshine returns

Temperatures will start to heat up on Thursday with an afternoon high in the upper 40s. Sunshine will return by late morning on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny and dry with highs hitting the mid 50s.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the weekend with a 10% chance of rain showers each day. Precipitation chances will go up to 20% on Monday.