DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay breezy ahead of freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with temperatures to drop below freezing at night.

Winter weather advisories continue until Friday morning. During this time, travel in the high country could be difficult because of falling and blowing snow, strong wind gusts and slick roads.

A freeze watch is set to go into effect late Friday through Saturday morning. During this time, temperatures will fall below freezing, making it the first hard freeze for the Denver area.

Weather tonight: Windy, showers ending

Showers will taper off overnight. This will leave Denver mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Wind gusts will stay strong, at times reaching up to 50 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy

Friday will be sunny and breezy. Wind speeds will stay strong out of the north gusting up to around 35 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler and reach the mid-50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Denver’s first freeze

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day goes into effect Friday ahead of temperatures dropping below freezing. Ahead of the freeze, it is recommended that you take precautions to protect plants, drain external pipes and disconnect external hoses.

Sunshine sticks around alongside a warming trend just in time for the weekend.

After a frosty start to Saturday, highs will climb to around 60 degrees. Highs will keep climbing near 70 degrees on Sunday, then the low to mid-70s to start the workweek.

The next chance for showers will come on Wednesday with a front that will drop temperatures back to more seasonal levels, with lows near 40 and highs in the 60s.