DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn sunny, dry and mild again on Friday after a cold and snowy Thursday.

Although many places on the Front Range picked up snowfall accumulation, Denver has yet to see its first measurable snowfall of the season.

Measurable snow for Denver is defined as at least .1 of an inch of snow measured at Denver International Airport.

Places along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills picked up 1 to 4 inches of snowfall Thursday morning with higher totals in the mountains.

Weather tonight: Freeze warning in Denver

Dry weather will return to Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening with clearing skies leading to cold overnight low temperatures.

The forecast low in Denver is 28 degrees for Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for metro Denver through 9 a.m.

Make sure to drain your external pipes and protect your plants.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine returns

After a cold start, sunshine will warm temperatures back up to the low 60s with dry conditions on Friday.

It will be a nice day to get outside for a walk in the park or bike ride through the neighborhood after a dreary, drizzly Thursday.

Looking ahead: Mild, dry Halloween weekend

Temperatures will stay in the 60s through the weekend with dry weather and mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperature for Halloween in Denver is 67 degrees with dry conditions.