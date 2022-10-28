DENVER (KDVR) — Friday morning starts off with a freeze warning for multiple areas across the metro before temperatures heat back up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Frozen start

A freeze warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the Denver metro area. Air temperatures during this warning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Be sure to grab your warm coats and gloves as you head out the door for work and school.

Once the freeze warning has passed, the metro will see lots of sunshine, bringing the highs to around 62 degrees across the Front Range.

In the mountains, the higher elevations will have a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Later in the day, conditions will turn to sunny skies with temperatures in the30s and 40s.

The beginning of the weekend looks clear and chilly. Friday night will have clear skies and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and seasonal

Saturday will be a beautiful and seasonal start to the holiday weekend. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

The mountains will also stay dry and sunny with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Oct. 28, 2022 in Denver.

Your trick-or-treating forecast

Get ready for bucket-loads of candy, Monday will be a beautiful day for Halloween activities and trick-or-treating.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the spookiest day of the year will be dry, sunny and warm with highs in the mid-60s.

Monday night looks the same, but with cooler temperatures. Skies will stay clear overnight with air temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Halloween night on Oct. 31, 2022 in Denver

Looking down the road: Our next cold front

The start of the next workweek will be sunny and mild from Tuesday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A cold front hits between Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 50s. There will be a slight chance of rain showers. The mountains should get snow during this cold front.