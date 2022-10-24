DENVER (KDVR) — Monday starts off the workweek with a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as much of the metro is under a freeze warning. Temperatures could dip below freezing before 9 a.m., then the sun arrives to heat things up in the Denver weather forecast

Weather today: Chilly morning

From the 80s last Friday to a freeze warning Monday, grab your jackets and hats before heading out the door it is a chilly morning. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Monday morning starts with temperatures near freezing. The Pinpoint Weather team is keeping a close eye on the temperatures to see if Denver will hit its first freeze of the season.

Once the sun arrives, temps will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under the sunny skies. However, the afternoon will be breezy with winds up to 15 to 25 mph.

The mountains can expect residual snow showers across the high peaks before gradually turning sunny and drier. Higher elevations will see colder highs in the 20s and 30s. It will be windy above tree line with winds between 30 to 50 mph.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting Monday night to have clear skies and low temps in the low to mid-30s in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Back to seasonal

Tuesday will be back to normal with sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up back to seasonal temperatures with highs in the 60s across the Front Range.

Looking down the road: Could Denver see snow?

Our next storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday in Colorado.

The mountains will get light snow on Wednesday and heavier snow between Wednesday night and Thursday. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 4 to 10 inches of new snow accumulation by Thursday night at most ski areas.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Oct. 24, 2022 in Denver.

In Denver, the team is forecasting a 30% chance of a rain and snow mix in Denver on Thursday. Highs will be colder in the 40s, and winds will be breezy.

Get ready for winter, light snow accumulation is possible south and west of the Denver metro.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals between Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26-27, 2022.

The weather will turn drier on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday are looking sunny and dry as well.