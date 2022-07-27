DENVER (KDVR) — Late-night scattered storms with heavy rainfall are possible on the Front Range again Wednesday night. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with a monsoonal weather pattern.

Denver and the Front Range will see scattered showers and storms develop after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. They could be similar to Tuesday night’s storms with some places seeing heavy rainfall and lightning.

The monsoon pattern will continue into Thursday, dropping high temperatures into the 70s in Denver. Thursday will start off with some scattered rain showers with on and off showers and storms throughout the day.

A flash flood watch has been issued for areas west of the Front Range into the foothills and mountains through 10 p.m. Thursday night. The areas of concern are the wildfire burn scars that are at a higher risk for flash flooding to occur.

The western mountains and Southern Colorado are under a flood watch through Thursday night, where there could be localized flooding on roadways and small creek and stream flooding from heavy rainfall.

Denver and the Front Range could see a few tenths of an inch of rainfall, with most places north of Interstate 70 seeing less than a half an inch of rainfall by Friday night. The bullseye of the heaviest rain will be on the southeast plains, where 1 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible.

Friday’s showers and storms won’t be as widespread and aren’t expected to bring as much rainfall. Temperatures will stay mild in the low 80s.

There could be a few isolated storms in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but the monsoon will slowly shut off, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend. Hot and dry weather will return next week.