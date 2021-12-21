Warm temperatures Wednesday before mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday will be another mild day in Denver with high temperatures in the mid-60s. There will be sunshine, dry conditions and breezy winds.

Thursday will stay warm and dry in the lower elevations, but the mountains will see snowfall move in throughout the day.

Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains Thursday through the weekend.

Denver and the Front Range will cool to the 50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There will be a 10% chance for a few showers on Friday and Sunday with the best chances staying in the mountains.

The mountains have an 80-100% chance for a white Christmas this year.