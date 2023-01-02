DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay active Monday night as the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues. Fog, low visibility and light snow showers will be the main weather impacts on Monday evening.

Weather tonight: Fog, snow

Fog and low visibility will stay in place Monday night and into the overnight hours. Visibility could reach as low as a quarter of a mile in some spots.

Along with the fog, snowfall will affect roads on Monday night. Light snow showers will build back into the Front Range on Monday night, with the heaviest snowfall staying on the Eastern Plains and in western Colorado.

Snowfall totals will reach up to an inch in areas on the Front Range that see snow showers, with 1-3 inches of additional snow on the plains and 1-3 inches in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly, dry

Dry weather will move back in on Tuesday for the lower elevations, with high temperatures climbing to the mid-30s in Denver.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout Tuesday, with 1-4 inches of accumulation.

Looking ahead: Dry week

Dry weather will push back in for the rest of the week after Monday night’s snow comes to an end.

Sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid-40s by Thursday and into the weekend.