DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will have one more chance for flurries Wednesday afternoon and evening before dry and warmer weather moves in.

Weather tonight: snow showers

There will be light, spotty snow showers on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see snow, but areas that do can expect light snowfall.

Both the road impacts and accumulation will stay minimal with metro Denver seeing under half of an inch of accumulation.

The Palmer Divide could see up to 2 inches of snow under heavier showers with the mountains picking up 1 to 2 inches of snow. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s in Denver with clearing skies.

Weather tomorrow: Dry, warmer conditions

Thursday will have great weather for the Rockies home opener with highs in the 50s with dry weather.

Looking ahead: Warm Easter weekend

Temperatures will warm quickly into the weekend with dry weather in the forecast through mid-next week. Friday and Saturday will hit the 60s with 70-degree temperatures moving in on Sunday.

Denver could see its first 80-degree temperature of the year next week, which will be close to record-high temperatures for this time of year.