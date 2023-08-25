DENVER (KDVR) — Showers will move through the area for most of Friday and Friday night, bringing concerns of flooding across the Front Range.

A flood watch is in effect in the Denver Weather forecast from 9 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday with chances of flooding later in the day making Friday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Rainy, cool, and cloudy

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are here to finish off the workweek as the highs struggle to get out of the low 70s.

Rain showers will be lingering through most of the day Friday with slow-moving storms.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to flooding concerns. Winds will also pick up in the afternoon, coming from out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Weather tonight: Showers stick around

Cloudy skies and showers will linger overnight with mild lows that dip into the upper 50s. Winds become lighter with rain wrapping up on Saturday morning.

Looking ahead: Storm chances linger and cooler temperatures

Saturday will stay below average in the lower 70s with cloudy skies and a small chance for a late shower.

Sunday brings some sunshine into the forecast with highs in the low 80s and the chance for a late-day shower or storm.

Monday kicks off the workweek with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and an afternoon storm.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 25.

Denver will dry out the forecast through the middle of the week with more heat. Highs on Tuesday top out in the low 80s with more sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday should top out near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies.