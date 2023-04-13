DENVER (KDVR) — High winds, dry conditions, and above-average temperatures will cause a higher fire risk for the entire eastern half of the state Thursday. Red flag warnings are in effect from noon until 8 p.m. with gusts up to 45 mph in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on April 13.

Weather today: Breezy with fire danger

Extra clouds will stick around the state Thursday with above-average but not record-breaking highs in the upper 70s.

Winds will be breezy in the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph. Fire danger lingers into the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 13.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds, mild

Temperatures stay mild Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s. Winds begin to slow a bit overnight with snow pushing into the mountain towns.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 13.

Looking ahead: Cool rain Friday, warming into next week

Overcast skies are here for Friday with light rain and even some snow showers throughout the day. Accumulations are not expected in the Front Range, but the high country could pick up 2 to 5 inches of snow. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday only reaching the lower 50s.

Saturday will see clouds clearing through the day with temperatures topping out in the middle 50s.

Sunday is back to mostly sunny skies with above-average highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 13.

Monday starts the next workweek with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the mid-70s.

Extra clouds linger on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and a small chance for some rain.