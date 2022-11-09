DENVER (KDVR) — Breezy winds move into the Front Range and Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon, as snow pushes into the higher elevations. Red flag warnings are in effect for the Eastern Plains and eastern Denver from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. in the Denver weather forecast with gusts up to 50 mph.

Pinpoint Weather red flag warning map for Nov. 9.

Weather today: Breezy in metro, snow in high country

Sunshine is back across Denver on Wednesday with mild highs in the upper 60s.

The Pinpoint Weather team is also forecasting breezy winds today. Winds will move out of the southwest at 10 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Due to those high winds, parts of the Eastern Plains and eastern Denver are under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Snow will arrive across the Western Slope late Wednesday morning and into the mountains by the early evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for Nov. 9.

Weather tonight: Snow ends, staying breezy

Brisk winds linger Wednesday night with clear skies. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting cool lows that will be just below freezing.

Snow will wrap up in the higher elevations after midnight adding a few inches of snow to the ski resorts.

Pinpoint Weather snow total accumulation by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

Weather tomorrow: Cooldown drops temps in the 40s

Say goodbye to those near 70-degree temperatures, because a cold front is moving in on Thursday and dropping the metro into the 40s.

Thursday has clearing skies across the Front Range with chilly highs in the middle 40s. Brisk winds linger for Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting dry conditions heading into the weekend, but it stays cool. If you have outdoor plans for this weekend, you will want to pack the layers.

Friday brings back mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Nov. 9, 2022, in Denver.

Saturday looks to be mild, but still below average in the lower 50s. The cooler weather stays for Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 40s and sunny skies. Tuesday adds extra clouds to the region with cold highs in the lower 40s.