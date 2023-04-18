DENVER (KDVR) — Breezy winds are across the eastern half of the state Tuesday meaning another day of enhanced fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect from mid-morning until the evening hours in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on April 18.

Weather today: High fire risk

Highs in Denver will reach the middle 70s Tuesday with a breezy southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The Mile High City will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 18

Weather tonight: Slowing winds

Extra clouds linger overnight Tuesday with mild lows that dip into the upper 30s. Winds will slow as well with light snow moving into the high country early Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 18.

Looking ahead: Cooler with rain-snow chances

Partly cloudy skies are here on Wednesday with light snow in the mountains. Denver and the Front Range could see some late afternoon showers that stick around into the evening.

A change to snow is possible into Thursday morning with the system clearing quickly. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 60s, but dip into the low 50s on Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 18.

Partly cloudy skies stick around for the end of the workweek with below-average highs in the low 50s. Saturday has more sunshine, but temperatures are below average in the middle 50s.

Sunday has highs in the low 60s, which is back to seasonal averages with plenty of sunshine.

Monday warms back up to the upper 60s with sun and clouds.