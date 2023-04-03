DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine and mild temperatures are back on Monday with breezy winds, which means enhanced fire danger yet again. Red flag warnings are in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in the metro area in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Red flag warnings on April 3.

Weather today: Fire danger, breezy

Sunny skies will be over the Front Range Monday with warm highs in the upper 60s.

Winds will pick up through the second half of the day with speeds between 15-25 mph and enhanced fire danger through the evening.

Snow moves into the high country after 12 p.m. and stays overnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 3.

Weather tonight: Brisk winds, snow moves in

Clouds build in overnight with light snow chances into Tuesday morning.

Lows dip into the upper 20s with brisk winds sticking around.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on April 3.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Tuesday, warming into weekend

Breezy winds are still around on Tuesday with light snow showers throughout the day. Metro totals will only amount to around an inch with more accumulating in the higher elevations.

Highs on Tuesday are much cooler and stay in the upper 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals on April 4.

Wednesday is back to the low 40s with a brisk afternoon wind and late snow chances with minimal accumulation. Snow wraps up late Wednesday night in the mountains with some totals nearing a foot.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 4.

Thursday looks nicer for the Rockies home opener with afternoon sunshine and mild highs in the low 50s.

Friday keeps the dry weather around with lighter winds and seasonal highs in the low 60s. Easter weekend will be comfy with highs in the middle to upper 60s and mainly sunny skies.