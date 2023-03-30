DENVER (KDVR) — High winds and dry conditions are expected Thursday, meaning high fire danger with red flag warnings are in effect in the Denver weather forecast from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Red flag warnings on March 30.

Weather today: Windy and warm

Sunny skies are back for Thursday with warm highs in the middle 60s. Winds are breezy out of the southwest at 15 to more than 25 mph with enhanced fire danger.

Snow showers linger in the higher elevations with small accumulations

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 30.

Weather tonight: Breezy and seasonal

Winds slow a little Thursday night but remain strong at 10-20 mph with a few extra clouds.

Overnight lows are seasonal in the low 30s with light snow lingering in the high country.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 30.

Looking ahead: Windy Friday, nicer weekend

High winds stay around for Friday with red flag warnings present over the metro area and into the southeastern corner of the state.

Highs on Friday are below average in the low 50s with sunny skies.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with lighter winds and comfy temperatures in the lower 60s. Sunday is even warmer as we top out in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies and a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for April 1-2

Monday brings back some extra sunshine with mild highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday sees more clouds move into the area with a breezier wind.

Spotty showers are possible on Tuesday and clouds linger into Wednesday morning. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 30.

Extra clouds and spotty showers are possible on Wednesday.