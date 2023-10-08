DENVER (KDVR) — The warm temperatures will be sticking around in Denver weather for the start of the work week.

However, Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is tracking a cold front arriving by midweek which will cool temperatures and provide a much-needed chance for rain.

Monday forecast highs across metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies will remain clear across the state Sunday night. The wind will be light and generally from the south.

There will be cold readings in the Colorado mountains with several spots dipping below freezing. Temperatures across eastern Colorado and in metro Denver will be in the cool 40s.

Overnight lows by Monday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warm again

The work week will start with plenty of sunshine and another round of warm temperatures. Most places will be reaching the 60s and 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal statewide.

The record highs in Denver on Monday and Tuesday are in the upper 80s and out of reach.

Forecast highs on Monday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Rain by midweek along with cooler days

A cold front arrives on Wednesday afternoon and will produce a few showers late in the day across metro Denver. There could be some thunder in a few spots.

It’ll turn cooler on Thursday with additional light rain showers possible. The total rain could reach about a quarter of an inch, which would put Denver back on track for moisture for the month of October.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

We will dry out on Friday and stay dry and sunny through next weekend. Temperatures will be in the cool 50s on Friday and then slowly warm back to near 70 degrees on Sunday.