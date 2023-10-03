DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front returned much cooler temperatures to Denver weather on Tuesday with readings about 10-15 degrees lower than the last few days.

The feeling of fall with stick around through the end of the work week. The weekend ahead looks to be prime viewing of the changing leaf colors in the Colorado high country, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Fall Color Guide from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Few clouds and cool

There will be a few light mountain snow showers through Tuesday night with little to no accumulation expected. There will be a few clouds drifting across the area, including metro Denver.

Temperatures will be cold in the mountains and cool across the Eastern Plains.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Feeling like fall

Temperatures will stay cool again on Wednesday with readings in the 60s in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

There will be some light snow showers across the highest mountain peaks. The rest of the state will just have passing clouds at times.

Forecast highs on Wednesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Dry stretch and warmer

The outlook for the week ahead looks quiet and dry with mainly sunny skies each day. Temperatures will stay below normal and in the 60s in metro Denver through the end of the work week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A warming trend returns in time for the weekend, with afternoon highs back in the 70s. There will be a few days next week with readings close to 80 degrees in Denver.