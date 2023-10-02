DENVER (KDVR) — October is off to a warm start for Denver weather with two days in the 80s, but a cold front is on the way to cool temperatures to more fall-like readings.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, temperatures will be below normal starting on Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

Forecast highs on Tuesday for metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Windy with few storms

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across Colorado Monday evening in advance of the approaching cold front. These storms will be moving from southwest to northeast.

Some of the storms could generate gusty wind, especially in extreme northeast Colorado near the Nebraska border. Some rain showers will mix with snow over the Colorado mountains late Monday night, with little to no accumulation expected at this time.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Breezy and cooler

There will be additional rain and snow showers moving through the Colorado mountains on Tuesday. A few inches of accumulation is possible, mainly above 9,000 feet. A stray rain shower could pass across the eastern half of the state.

Otherwise, it’ll be mostly sunny in metro Denver along with breezy conditions and noticeably cooler temperatures.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Fall-like before another warm-up

There will be even cooler temperatures in the 60s through the end of the work week, which is below average for Denver.

Skies will be sunny each afternoon along with some breezy wind at times. There will be a few mornings when the overnight low dips into the upper 30s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

It’ll remain dry and sunny through the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s, which is about 5-10 degrees above normal for metro Denver.