DENVER (KDVR) — We added another warm September day in Denver weather as the temperature topped 80 degrees again, which is just a little above the average high of 77 degrees.

Fall arrives on Saturday and with it comes more seasonal highs in the 70s, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

The Fall season starts on Saturday in Denver

Weather tonight: Breezy and cool

A storm passing north of Colorado will keep breezy conditions going through the night with northwesterly winds up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear across metro Denver. There will be some cloud cover that slips across the northern border, but those clouds will move out by sunrise on Saturday.

It’ll be cold again in the Colorado mountains especially the northwest corner of the state which is under a Freeze Warning.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and seasonal

We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the start of fall on Saturday.

Temperatures will cool slightly in the wake of an overnight cold front. Look for cooler 60s in the mountains and more seasonal 70s across metro Denver and the Front Range. The warmest part of the state will be the southeast corner and even there it will be a little cooler than previous days.

Forecast highs across Coloado on Saturday

Looking ahead: A dry and warm stretch

The weather pattern for the next week and through the end of September looks dry. We will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine each day through Friday of next week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s starting on Monday and lasting through Friday. Those readings are above the normal average in the upper 70s, but not near record levels.