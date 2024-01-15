DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Alert Day remains in place Tuesday as extreme cold continues in the Denver weather forecast.

Wind chill warnings remain in place along the Front Range through Monday morning as wind chill, or how the temperature feels, drops to around negative 30 degrees.

Avalanche warnings have been extended through Thursday afternoon. Avalanche danger remains high, at a level 4 of 5, because of heavy snow and strong wind gusts.

Weather tonight: Snow ending, dangerous cold

Monday evening, snow showers will wrap up and clouds will start to clear. This will aid in dropping temperatures quickly to 10 to 15 degrees below zero. However, when you factor in a 5-10 mph breeze, it will feel closer to negative 20 to negative 30 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Cold start, sunshine returns

The Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues into Tuesday.

After a cold start, sunshine returns on Tuesday, which will help to bring temperatures up near freezing and melt some of the snow from the last couple of days.

Looking ahead: Milder, more seasonal temps

Wednesday, sunshine sticks around the forecast and will help boost temperatures to more seasonal levels in the mid-40s.

More clouds and a slight chance for snow showers move Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will also drop temperatures to around 40 degrees on Thursday and the mid-30s on Friday.

Then just in time for the weekend, temperatures will climb up to the 50s alongside plenty of sunshine.