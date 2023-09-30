DENVER (KDVR) – Partly cloudy skies linger over the Front Range tonight as a brisk wind out of the south keeps lows mild.

Weather tonight: Clouds linger

The clouds that moved in over the metro area Saturday afternoon will linger overnight. Winds stay brisk out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with mild lows in the upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Staying breezy

Breezy winds stick around on Sunday, out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Skies will be mainly sunny with a few clouds along the Front Range but spotty showers are possible in the high country.

Highs are warm and in the middle 80s throughout Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead: Rain and cooler temps

Monday starts off the workweek with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the low 80s. Shower chances arrive later in the day and could linger overnight.

Tuesday could also have a few shower chances with cloudy skies and much cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s, clearing skies and lighter winds.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

The extra sunshine lingers into the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday.