DENVER (KDVR) — Storms remain in Denver’s weather forecast Saturday night ahead of much drier and warmer conditions moving in Sunday through the start of the workweek.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for central and eastern Colorado until 9 p.m. During this time, severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Severe thunderstorm watch continues through 11 p.m. in southeast Colorado.

Weather tonight: Strong, severe storms ending

The threat of thunderstorms will continue to move east through the evening. Denver will be left with a few lingering showers, then a mainly cloudy sky with low temperatures falling to the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Sunday will be the start of a dry and warmer pattern. Denver will warm up to the mid-80s thanks to a mostly sunny sky.

Looking ahead: Sunny and hot

Sunny and hot weather will be in the forecast for the start of the workweek. High temperatures will comb to the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which is right on track with normal for this time of year.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, but the better chance for thunderstorms will hold off until Friday and Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures.