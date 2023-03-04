DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday was fairly calm and sunny for Denver’s weather ahead of a dry, windy Sunday. Red flag warnings have been issued along the Front Range and parts of southern Colorado are under a high wind warning.

Weather tonight: Cold and windy

Temperatures along the Front Range hit the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday. The seasonal high in Denver at this time of year is around 50 degrees.

The Denver metro will drop down to the mid-20s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Red flag warnings along Front Range

A red flag warning is in effect Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for parts of the foothills, urban corridor and plains, which includes Boulder, Denver and Denver International Airport.

Westerly winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour. Dry and windy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread so avoid activities with open flames or sparks. Blowing dust is possible Sunday afternoon across the plains.

Red flag, high wind warnings

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern mountains with light to moderate snow through Monday morning. Blowing snow is likely, especially along Highway 40 and is possible along Interstate 70. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible in the mountains.

Workweek ahead: Unsettled and chilly most of the week

After mild and windy conditions Sunday, the workweek looks chilly and unsettled. A chance of light snow in Denver returns Monday night through Wednesday night. Snow looks likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

A chance of snow will linger Friday and Saturday. Highs for the week will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.