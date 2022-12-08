DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry into the weekend before the next snow chance on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s Friday and Saturday before reaching close to 60 degrees on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Less wind, chilly

Gusty afternoon winds will weaken after sunset Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Seasonal temperatures

Friday will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 40s. The central and northern mountains will see scattered snow showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead: Mild before snow chance Tuesday

The weekend will stay sunny and dry in Denver with temperatures reaching around 58 degrees in Denver on Sunday. Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Monday with increasing wind and clouds as the next storm system approaches.

Snow will start on Monday in the mountains with a 10% chance late Monday evening on the Front Range. Better chances for snow will move in on Tuesday with temperatures cooling to the 30s.

It’s too far out to know the exact totals and timing, but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated as it gets closer.