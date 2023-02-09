DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will trend warmer into the weekend with dry conditions through early next week. The next chance for snow will come mid-next week.

Weather tonight: Chilly, less wind

After a gusty Thursday, winds will finally relax Thursday evening after sunset.

Skies will clear overnight leading to a cold start on Friday. Overnight temperatures will drop to about 12 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer with sunshine

Friday will be much warmer than the 20 degree temperatures on Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s.

There will be sunshine and dry conditions across the state.

Looking ahead: Snow chance next week

It will be a beautiful weekend to spend time outside in Denver with highs in the 50s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.

Next week will start off mild and dry with high temperatures in the low 50s.

A chance for snow will move in next Wednesday with highs in the 30s. It is too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated on the details as it gets closer.