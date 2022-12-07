DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has stayed mild and dry for the last several days and will stay so until the next storm system moves in next week. The pattern will stay in place on Thursday with temperatures hitting the 50s or higher for the seventh day in a row.

Weather tonight: Mostly dry, mountain snow

Metro Denver and the Front Range have a 10% chance for an isolated shower Wednesday evening or early Thursday with most spots staying dry.

Temperatures will fall to the mid-20s overnight in Denver.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers tonight with roads staying slick, especially on mountain passes.

Weather tomorrow: Mild, breezy

Thursday’s temperatures will hit the 50s once again with a mild weather pattern in place. There will be mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with breezy winds.

The mountains will see snow showers for the first half of the day with dry conditions returning by the evening.

Looking ahead: Dry before snow chance

The weather will stay sunny and dry on the Front Range on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will cool slightly into the 40s on Friday and Saturday but will heat up to the mid-50s by Sunday afternoon.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in late Monday into Tuesday bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for snow. As of Wednesday afternoon, the heaviest snowfall accumulation will favor the mountains.

The system is still too far away to know the exact timing and totals for Denver and the Front Range but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated as it gets closer.