DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out starting Friday after an active week of severe weather on the Front Range. Dry weather will stay into the weekend.

Weather tonight: Storms northeast

There will be scattered storms on the far northeast plains of Colorado Friday afternoon and evening. The areas in yellow and orange will have the best chance for large hail and strong winds.

Denver and the Front Range will stay clear and dry Friday night with overnight temperatures falling to the upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Hot and dry

It will be a great weekend to spend time outside in Denver as a dry pattern returns to Colorado.

Saturday will be breezy with mostly clear skies and an afternoon high temperature of around 83 degrees.

Looking ahead: Staying dry

Denver will have a dry week ahead. After record-breaking rainfall in both May and now June, this will be the first dry week in the last two months for Denver.

Sunday will stay in the low 80s with sunshine.

Despite the dry weather, Denver will likely not see its first 90-degree day of the year this week with temperatures forecast to stay in the 80s through next Friday.

A 10% chance for an isolated shower will move in on Friday.