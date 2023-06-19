DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and dry for one more day before the stormy weather pattern returns. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s again on Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Clear and dry

It will be a beautiful evening to spend time outside in Colorado. Temperatures in Denver will fall to the mid-50s overnight with dry conditions and clear skies.

Wind will stay light Monday night.

Weather tomorrow: Warm and dry

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Denver’s afternoon high will climb to the mid-80s, which is normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Storms return

Storm chances will return on Wednesday afternoon with a 20% chance of rain in metro Denver. Temperatures will cool to the low 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with scattered storm chances up to 60%.

Temperatures will cool into the mid-70s on Thursday with the increase in rain chances and cloud cover.

Friday will be mostly dry with only a 10% chance of an isolated storm. Dry weather will return for the weekend with temperatures staying in the low 80s.