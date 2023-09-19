​​​​​DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warmed back into the 80s in Denver weather Tuesday before clouds arrived to provide some late-day shade.

The next several days will include slightly above normal temperatures, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Metro Denver forecast highs on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Weather tonight: Few evening showers and thunderstorms

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will drift across Denver and the Front Range through the evening hours Tuesday, fading after sunset.

Skies will slowly clear across the state during the overnight hours. It will turn cold in the Colorado mountains with lows dipping into the 30s in most places. It’ll be pleasantly cool and comfortable in metro Denver with overnight readings in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado on Sept. 20.

Weather tomorrow: Another warm day

Wednesday will start off sunny followed by some late-day passing clouds.

The air will be drier, so there will not be the same afternoon storms that have come through so far this week. Temperatures will return to the warm 80s in metro Denver, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather forecast highs for Wednesday, Sept. 20 afternoon.

Looking ahead: Very little rain expected

A weak cold front will dip into northeastern Colorado on Friday. It may bring a few showers to the area.

The best chance for rain may be closer to the Wyoming and Nebraska borders. For now, there is only an isolated chance for rain in Denver. That chance may diminish in the coming days.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather for Sept. 20.

Fall arrives on Saturday and it will feel a little cooler with highs over the weekend in the 70s and overnight lows in the pleasantly cool 40s.

We will stay dry heading into early next week as temperatures slowly warm back to near 80 degrees.