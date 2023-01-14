DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry for one more day before the next chance for snow arrives Sunday.

Weather today: Back to the 50s

Saturday will be another mild day in Denver with highs in the 50s. There will be increasing clouds throughout the day as the next storm system approaches.

The mountains will see snow showers starting this evening with gusty winds.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Sunday

Snow showers will continue in the mountains Sunday with the heaviest snow falling in the southwestern mountains. The San Juan mountain range will see 4 to 12 inches of snow with 1 to 8 in the central and northern mountains.

Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and High Avalanche Danger through the weekend.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will have a chance for snow showers Sunday evening. Totals will be up to an inch in across eastern Colorado with some areas missing out on the snow.

Dry weather will return on Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Another round of snow will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

At this point, there are still uncertainties about the track of the storm, the timing and the totals but it does look like a bigger impact on southern Colorado is more likely.

Next Friday will bring another shot of snow to Colorado.