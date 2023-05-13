DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is shaping up to be the driest day of the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

There is a chance for an isolated storm later this afternoon, but the rain chances ramp up as we head into the overnight hours.

Mother’s Day brings rain chances off and on throughout the day, nowhere near as much as what we saw earlier this week but it may add another ½ inch to an inch of moisture.

Temperatures for Sunday will be cooler in the mid-50s.

Monday starts our warm-up! Back up into the upper 60s then 70s make their return by Tuesday.

Storm chances continue throughout the work week as well with a chance for showers and thunderstorms most afternoons.