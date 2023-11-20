DENVER (KDVR) — The rain and snow showers that fell on Monday is exactly the Denver weather we needed in what has been a dry stretch in November.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, more snow is coming later this week with the potential for the first measurable snow along the Front Range for the month.

Possible snow totals by late Friday along the Front Range from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clearing and cold

Rain and snow showers will end from north to south by late evening across the state. Skies will clear along temperatures to turn cold.

Expect overnight lows across Colorado below freezing everywhere with the coldest readings being the teens through mountain towns.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and seasonal

The forecast includes sunny and pleasant conditions across all of Colorado on Tuesday. Travel will be a breeze with dry conditions.

Temperatures will turn more seasonal with afternoon highs reaching the 40s in the mountains and low-to-middle 50s across the eastern plains and in metro Denver.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Snow and cold returns late on Thanksgiving

Wednesday will bring another dry day and easy travel conditions across the state.

A cold front heads our way on Thanksgiving with the return of snow showers to the Colorado mountains during the day.

It’ll be a fairly cloudy holiday for metro Denver along with cooler temperatures. By late evening, snow showers will develop along the Front Range and in metro Denver.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Snow will continue on Friday along with much colder temperatures staying below freezing. Several inches of snow is possible, although the details need to worked out as the storm systems exact track will influence final totals. Roads could also turn slick especially late in the afternoon and evening on Friday.

It will turn dry and sunny over the weekend, but it will take a few days for temperatures to turn mild again.