DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been active for the last three weeks with back-to-back winter storms. Dry weather will be making a return for most of the next week.

The mountains, which have seen several feet of snow in the last seven days, will see more snow showers through the end of the week.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow, chilly

Tuesday night’s temperatures will fall to the teens in Denver with partly cloudy skies on the Front Range.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout Tuesday evening that will come to an end Wednesday morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible.

Weather tomorrow: Sun, avalanche danger

The recent heavy snowfall in the mountains will keep avalanche danger high on Wednesday with avalanche warnings in place.

The Front Range will stay sunny and dry with temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, warming

Another round of heavy mountain snowfall will push in Thursday into Friday. Roads will be slick in the higher elevations both days.

Denver could see a 10% chance for an isolated snow shower on Friday. Most places will stay dry.

High temperatures will return to the 40s and stay there through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with mostly sunny conditions.