DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered Monday evening thunderstorms in the Denver weather forecast before it clears around midnight. It looks to be the last chance for rain in the month of August.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Adams and Arapahoe counties until 7:30 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. The area includes Deer Trail and Peoria, according to the National Weather Service.

The area will be dry until Friday as low rain chances return for the weekend to start September. This could be the first month since May that Denver did not exceed its monthly rainfall average, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Very little rain chance for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Few evening storms

The scattered thunderstorms Monday evening will drift east/southeast off the foothills and across metro Denver and the Front Range. There will be lightning and brief rain.

Skies will clear overnight and it could be breezy at times. Temperatures look comfortable with readings in Denver at the seasonal level in the mid- to upper 50s. There will be cooler temperatures in the 40s through the Colorado mountains.

Overnight forecast lows by Tuesday morning for Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warm

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine across Colorado. There could be a few high clouds sailing overhead. The wind looks light with southerly breezes.

Temperatures will be pleasantly warm and near the seasonal highs in the low to mid-80s. There will be a little heat out west with some temperatures in the 90s.

Forecast highs on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Summer heat with limited rain

Temperatures will heat into the 90s for the last few days in August and will be running about 8-10 degrees above normal. However, temperatures will not be in record territory, which is in the upper 90s for all three days left in the month.

Dry weather will end the month, too.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

September arrives on Friday with a chance of late-day storms each day through the weekend as well. Temperatures will still be slightly above normal for the start of the month.