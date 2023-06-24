DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out this weekend after an active week of severe weather on the Front Range.
Weather Saturday: Warm and dry
It will be a great weekend to spend time outside in Denver as a dry pattern returns to Colorado.
Temperatures will be seasonally warm, in the mid 80s.
Plenty of sunshine and some breezy winds round out the weekend.
Sunday will be another warm and sunny day, with some areas nearly reaching the 90s and comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and 80s across the Front Range.
Looking ahead: Staying dry
Denver will have a dry week ahead. After record-breaking rainfall in both May and June, this will be the first mostly dry week in the last two months for Denver.
An isolated storm chance comes back Thursday and Friday.