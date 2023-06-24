DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out this weekend after an active week of severe weather on the Front Range.

The weekend of June 24 has warm temperatures and sun in the forecast.

Weather Saturday: Warm and dry

It will be a great weekend to spend time outside in Denver as a dry pattern returns to Colorado.

Temperatures the weekend of June 24 will be warm with the sunshine making a return.

Temperatures will be seasonally warm, in the mid 80s.

There will be sunshine, warm temperatures and a breeze the weekend of June 24.

Plenty of sunshine and some breezy winds round out the weekend.

Temperatures across the state will be warm Sunday, June 25.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day, with some areas nearly reaching the 90s and comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and 80s across the Front Range.

Looking ahead: Staying dry

Denver will have a dry week ahead. After record-breaking rainfall in both May and June, this will be the first mostly dry week in the last two months for Denver.

An isolated storm chance comes back Thursday and Friday.