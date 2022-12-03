DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather stays dry through the weekend before slight rain and snow chances move in for the work week.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies across the Front Range with low temperatures around 25 degrees.

Snow showers continue in the mountains with another 1 inch of accumulation. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Weather tomorrow: Clouds, mountain snow

Sunday will be dry in Denver with morning sun and afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be around 53 degrees.

The mountains start dry with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow chances

A southern track storm system increases the snow chances Monday-Wednesday in the mountains with 2-4 inches of accumulation each day. This flow favors Vail, Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Crested Butte and Wolf Creek for some of the biggest four-day totals.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. This is not a cold storm system.

Forecast 4-day snow totals by Wednesday.

In Denver, Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of afternoon and evening rain or snow showers with highs around 53 degrees. Northern Colorado has a higher percentage chance of seeing rain or snow showers on Monday afternoon and night.