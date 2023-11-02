DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry with above-normal temperatures for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Weather tonight: More clouds, mild

Thursday night will start off mainly clear. However, clouds will slowly build in toward Friday morning as lows fall to the upper 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Staying dry and mild

Friday, Denver will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Despite more clouds, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 60s, nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Warmer temps through the weekend

Mild conditions will continue through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb to the mid 60s alongside a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach 70 degrees on Sunday alongside more clouds.

The workweek will start off cooler but with a more seasonal trend. Highs on Monday will reach around 60 degrees, followed by upper 50s Tuesday and mid 50s on Wednesday. The next chance for showers looks like it will come in with a front on Wednesday, bringing the chance for rain to the front range and snow to higher elevations.