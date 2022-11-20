DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving week for Denver’s weather will be warmer and dry due to a large ridge of high pressure remaining over the west. The Pinpoint Weather team does not have any new snow forecast for the mountains and it’s looking to be good travel weather around the holiday.

Weather tonight: Chilly low before warmup

Colorado will have mostly clear skies Sunday night and the Front Range lows will be in the teens and low 20s. The mountain valley lows will hit the single digits and teens.

The overnight low is forecast at 18 degrees so it will still be a chilly evening.

Weather tomorrow: Highs back to seasonal normal

Denver will have mostly sunny skies with highs around 50 degrees, and the normal high right now is 51.

The mountains will remain sunny and dry with highs in the 30s.

What the holiday will look like: Warmer and dry

The holiday will be dry and partly sunny in Denver with highs in the upper 40s behind a weak cold front.

Thanksgiving Day forecast for Denver.

The mountains will stay partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.