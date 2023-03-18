DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a little warm-up this weekend, with Denver Weather staying dry until moisture returns to the state Monday.

Dry and cool weekend

We have a little warm-up this weekend with highs getting into the low 40s today and into the lower 50s tomorrow.

We should typically be around 57 this time of year.

Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday and staying dry this weekend.

Work Week: Snow in the mountains, rain showers in the metro

Moisture returns to the state starting Monday.

Light snow showers will develop in the mountains Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Monday night, there’s a slight chance of a rain shower in the Foothills and along the I-25 corridor.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be warmer with highs near 60. Another system moves in Tuesday night increasing snow chances in the mountains.

There is a chance of a rain shower for the I-25 corridor Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow chances continue in the mountains Thursday and Friday. Rain showers Wednesday night in the Metro Area could briefly change over to light snow showers or flurries early Thursday.

Highs will be near 50 on Thursday and Friday.