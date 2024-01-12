DENVER (KDVR) — Pinpoint Weather Alert Days will be in effect for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as Denver’s weather will be the coldest of the season.

The area will be reaching wind chill values of 15 below zero or colder alongside several rounds of snow.

Wind chill warnings start Friday night and continue through Tuesday morning for areas along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor.

During this time wind chill values will fall below 20 degrees below zero, which can increase the risk of frostbite that can happen in 30 minutes or less on exposed skin.

Winter storm warnings will also be in effect. This is for snowfall that will reach over a foot through the high country which could lead to difficult travel, especially when paired with strong winds, which will be blowing snow and limiting visibility.

Weather tonight: Snow showers, very cold

Friday night, snow showers will pick up in the high country and start to spill into the Denver metro. Temperatures will be cold, falling to 5-10 degrees below zero, with wind chills as cold as 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Weather tomorrow: Cold!

Saturday, snow showers will wrap up in the metro area as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold, however, and only reach a high in the single digits, which is nearly 40 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wind speeds will be around 10-15 mph and will drop wind chill values to 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Looking ahead: More snow and bitter cold, nicer midweek

Sunday and Monday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Days continue for dangerous cold. Low temperatures will continue to fall below zero through the start of the work week, which means wind chill values could reach 20 degrees below zero or even colder.

During this time, there will be several rounds of on-and-off snowfall.

Snowfall totals in the metro could reach 3-5 inches Friday night through Monday with only an inch or so per day. Up in the mountains, however, heavier and more persistent snowfall will pile up to 1-2 feet, which will continue to add to difficult travel.

By Tuesday, sunshine returns and will help temperatures to rebound back up toward freezing.

Temperatures will be near normal by Wednesday ahead of another system that will cool temperatures by the end of the week, and even bring along a slight chance for more snow showers.