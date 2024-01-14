DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with dangerously cold temperatures and Wind Chill Warnings in effect in areas of the state.

Weather today

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for the Front Range and Eastern Plains until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with wind chill values ranging from below 20 to below 30 degrees.

With temperatures that cold it only takes 10 to 20 minutes for frostbite to set in on exposed skin.

Looking ahead

Heavy mountain snow continues Sunday and Monday with Winter Storm Warnings in effect until 5 p.m. on Monday.

There is the possibility for 6 to 16 inches of snow and gusts of wind up to 40 mph, which will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Metro snow moves back in for early Monday morning, lingering into the early afternoon but accumulation will be minimal for the lower elevation.

Relief is on the way, however. Temperatures look to be back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures near 50 degrees by Wednesday.