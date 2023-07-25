DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver reached over 90 degrees again Tuesday making it the 11th time at 90 degrees or higher in Denver weather so far this summer. Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast is predicting another possible five days in the 90s before cooler days return.

Another hot day for metro Denver on Wednesday

Weather tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slide from the mountains across metro Denver through the evening hours Tuesday. Some storms could produce gusty wind, brief rain and lightning. Most places will see an end to the storms by midnight.

Skies will then clear overnight. Temperatures will be in the warm 60s for metro Denver with more refreshing 50s in the mountains.

Forecast overnight lows by Wednesday morning

Weather tomorrow: Another hot one with temps in 90s

Temperatures will return to the 90s again on Wednesday in metro Denver and along the Front Range. However, afternoon readings will be in the lower 90s as compared to the upper 90s of the last few days.

Clouds will build over the mountains as showers and thunderstorms develop during the heating of the day. Those storms will then drift east over Denver providing some shade and generating rain, lightning and gusty wind in some areas during the evening.

Forecast highs for Wednesday afternoon across Colorado

Looking ahead: Higher rain chances to reduce heat

Rain chances are possible each afternoon for the week ahead. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage as the weekend approaches. Any storm that develops will be capable of lightning, gusty wind and brief rain.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The possibility of monsoon moisture may arrive early next week. That is a seasonal pattern that usually shows up from late July into early August. It’s a flow of moisture that comes up from the desert southwest and sets the stage for daily storms with potentially heavy rain at times. Temperatures will dip back into the 80s early next week with higher rain chances.