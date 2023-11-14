DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures remained well above normal again in Denver weather, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday.

There will be another mild day on Wednesday before temperatures start to cool into the weekend, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs across metro Denver on Wednesday

Weather tonight: Mainly clear and cold

There will be a few clouds drifting across Colorado during the overnight hours. The wind will be light and generally from the south in most locations.

It will be cold in the teens and 20s in the Colorado mountains and a mix of 20s and 30s at lower elevations, including metro Denver.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Passing clouds and mild

Expect another mild day on Wednesday, with afternoon highs forecast to reach the 50s to 70s across Colorado.

Those temperatures will once again be 10-15 degrees above normal statewide. The record high in Denver is 10 degrees away from the forecast high and looks out of reach.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Showers possible this weekend

On Thursday, there is a low chance for an isolated rain shower associated with a weak passing cold front. The better chance to see showers will be in the Colorado mountains, with a few inches of snow, and closer to the northern border with Wyoming and Nebraska.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be another cold front arriving late on Sunday into early on Monday. This front will bring another round of light snow to the Colorado mountains. Metro Denver will see a few late-day rain showers that could mix with snow showers overnight before ending early on Monday.

There might be some light grassy accumulation to the south and west of the city, but with lots of melting, because there is not a lot of cold air with the incoming system.