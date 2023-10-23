DENVER (KDVR) — There have been eight straight days with Denver weather reaching afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal. But there will be a cooling trend for the rest of the week.

And according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, there will be consecutive morning lows by the weekend in the cold 20s.

Now would be a good time to finish any outdoor winterizing needed, like disconnecting hoses, draining external sprinkler pipes and even blowing out the system altogether.

Overnight lows turning colder with hard freeze by the weekend

Weather tonight: Few clouds and cool

There will be some passing clouds overnight across Colorado. Temperatures will be cold in the mountains, with readings below freezing in the mountain valleys.

Temperatures will be cool and comfortable for Denver and the Front Range, with readings in the 40s.

Overnight low temperatures by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Above-normal temperatures

Tuesday will be another above-normal day for temperatures across Colorado. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s, which is a little lower than the last few days.

However, those temperatures are still running about 10-15 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Colder with rain, snow

Temperatures will continue to turn cooler through the end of the week, with several passing cold fronts. The forecast will stay dry through Friday. It will be breezy at times with each passing cold front, along with some clouds.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is a colder change arriving late Saturday night into Sunday, with a stronger cold front. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to just above freezing on Sunday, making it the coldest day of the fall season so far.

There is also the possibility of rain and snow showers in Denver. Some areas may even see a coating of snow, making for the first snow of the season.